trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674223
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of PM Modi from Adi Kailash Mountain

|Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 09:48 AM IST
PM Modi At Adi Kailash Parvat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a tour of Uttarakhand. During this time, he has reached Adi Kailash mountain of Pithoragarh and is having darshan of Mahadev. See exclusive pictures. Also, let us tell you that he is also going to give a gift worth crores to Uttarakhand today.
Follow Us

All Videos

Israel Palestine Conflict: More than 3600 killed in Israel-Hamas war
play icon1:32
Israel Palestine Conflict: More than 3600 killed in Israel-Hamas war
India and UAE holds talks on Israel crisis
play icon9:39
India and UAE holds talks on Israel crisis
Israel begins huge attacks on Gaza
play icon8:10
Israel begins huge attacks on Gaza
Israel launches huge attack on Gaza
play icon0:46
 Israel launches huge attack on Gaza
Joe Biden makes huge statement on Israel Hamas Attack
play icon0:37
Joe Biden makes huge statement on Israel Hamas Attack

Trending Videos

Israel Palestine Conflict: More than 3600 killed in Israel-Hamas war
play icon1:32
Israel Palestine Conflict: More than 3600 killed in Israel-Hamas war
India and UAE holds talks on Israel crisis
play icon9:39
India and UAE holds talks on Israel crisis
Israel begins huge attacks on Gaza
play icon8:10
Israel begins huge attacks on Gaza
Israel launches huge attack on Gaza
play icon0:46
Israel launches huge attack on Gaza
Joe Biden makes huge statement on Israel Hamas Attack
play icon0:37
Joe Biden makes huge statement on Israel Hamas Attack
pm modi at adi kailash parvat,pm modi uttarakhand visit,pm modi visit uttarakhand,pm modi adi kailash parvat,Pithoragarh में Adi Kailash जाएंगे पीएम मोदी,pm modi in pithoragarh,modi pithoragarh,narendra modi pithoragarh,modi metro pithoragarh,adi kailash,adi kailash yatra,adi kailash parvat,adi kailash parvat pm modi,uttarakhand election 2023,assembly elections live 2023,assembly elections in uttarakhand,Modi speech,modi speech today,trending news,Modi,