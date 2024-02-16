trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721943
Watch exclusive visuals of Rahul Tejashwi Yadav amid Nyay Yatra

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 02:12 PM IST
Today Tejashwi Yadav became the charioteer in Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi did a road show during the Nyay Yatra in Bihar's Sasaram in which former Deputy CM of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav was present with him. Tejashwi Yadav himself took over the steering of Rahul Gandhi's jeep and was sitting on the seat next to him. Congress leader Meira Kumar was also sitting in the jeep with Rahul Gandhi.

