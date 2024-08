videoDetails

Watch Full Speech of Manish Sisodia After Bail

| Updated: Aug 10, 2024, 01:22 PM IST

Manish Sisodia Released Update: Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who was released from Tihar Jail after 17 months, addressed the workers at the AAP office. He said, the Supreme Court crushed the dictatorship yesterday using the Constitution. The BJP implicated me in a false case. Kejriwal will also come out soon.