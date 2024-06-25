Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2760279
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch Inside story of terror attack in 'Muslim neighborhood' of Russia

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 25, 2024, 01:06 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Russia Dagistan Terrorist Attack: On Sunday, Russia's Dagestan was shaken by a terrorist attack. Terrorists attacked three places simultaneously. Church, Jewish temple and police station were targeted in the center of Russia. The terrorists slit the throat of the church priest…the attackers shot people selectively as per a definite planning…the terrorists were wearing black clothes and were armed with dangerous weapons, the terrorists were firing indiscriminately. Policemen were also their target…and common people too… 15 people died in this attack. More than 25 people are injured...

All Videos

Where did 40 foreign terrorists come in Kashmir?
Play Icon03:30
 Where did 40 foreign terrorists come in Kashmir?
3 bridges collapsed in Bihar in 7 days
Play Icon06:55
3 bridges collapsed in Bihar in 7 days
Elon Musk becomes father for 12th time
Play Icon01:11
Elon Musk becomes father for 12th time
NASA makes huge prediction on date of doomsday
Play Icon01:20
NASA makes huge prediction on date of doomsday
DNA: Farmer slaps Tehsildar in UP's Ferozabad
Play Icon03:27
DNA: Farmer slaps Tehsildar in UP's Ferozabad

Trending Videos

Where did 40 foreign terrorists come in Kashmir?
play icon3:30
Where did 40 foreign terrorists come in Kashmir?
3 bridges collapsed in Bihar in 7 days
play icon6:55
3 bridges collapsed in Bihar in 7 days
Elon Musk becomes father for 12th time
play icon1:11
Elon Musk becomes father for 12th time
NASA makes huge prediction on date of doomsday
play icon1:20
NASA makes huge prediction on date of doomsday
DNA: Farmer slaps Tehsildar in UP's Ferozabad
play icon3:27
DNA: Farmer slaps Tehsildar in UP's Ferozabad