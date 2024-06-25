Watch Inside story of terror attack in 'Muslim neighborhood' of Russia

videoDetails

Inside story of terror attack in 'Muslim neighborhood' of Russia

Jun 25, 2024

Russia Dagistan Terrorist Attack: On Sunday, Russia's Dagestan was shaken by a terrorist attack. Terrorists attacked three places simultaneously. Church, Jewish temple and police station were targeted in the center of Russia. The terrorists slit the throat of the church priest…the attackers shot people selectively as per a definite planning…the terrorists were wearing black clothes and were armed with dangerous weapons, the terrorists were firing indiscriminately. Policemen were also their target…and common people too… 15 people died in this attack. More than 25 people are injured...