videoDetails

Watch: "Mysterious Flying Spiral" seen in Hawaii's night sky; What is it, exactly?

| Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 04:39 PM IST

A strange blue "flying spiral" was spotted in Hawaii by a Japanese telescopic camera. The National Astronomical Observatory of Japan's Subaru Telescope published the unsettling footage of the "strange" spiral galaxy-shaped vortex of light that appeared momentarily in the night sky over Maunakea, Hawaii, on January 18, on its official YouTube channel.