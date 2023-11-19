trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689811
Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 19th November 2023

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 07:48 AM IST
TOP 100 NEWS: The final match of ODI World Cup will be played in Ahmedabad today. The teams of India and Australia will be standing against each other during this match. Commenting on the same, Rohit Sharma said that all the 11 players will focus on winning and will play the final as they played the entire tournament.
