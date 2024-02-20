trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723021
Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 20th Feb 2024

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 07:16 AM IST
Farmers Protest 2024 Update: Farmers have rejected government's proposal after fourth round of talks. Farmers have demanded guarantee of MSP on 23 crops. On the other hand, farmers have announced to march to Delhi on 21st February. To know the news in detail, watch this report and further watch100 big news of the day in nonstop manner.

