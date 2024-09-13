Advertisement
Watch TOP 25 News of the Day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 13, 2024, 07:16 AM IST
Morning Top 25 News: PM Modi will be on a tour of Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow before the assembly elections to be held in Jammu and Kashmir. During this time, PM Modi will address a public meeting in Doda, along with this he will also campaign for the upcoming assembly elections. There may be a bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Putin in the BRICS conference to be held next month. Russian President Vladimir Putin put forward the proposal to NSA Ajit Doval. In this report, see further 25 big news of the morning in a quick manner.

