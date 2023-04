videoDetails

Watch Video: MS Dhoni's helicopter shot on last ball

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 12:26 AM IST

CSK has lost in today's match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. 5 runs were needed on the last ball. MS Dhoni, playing the 200th match as captain, tried to win by hitting a helicopter shot on the last ball, but CSK lost.