WATCH: Visuals From Gaza's Skyline As Israel Intensifies Retaliation On Hamas

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 09:16 PM IST
Heavy clouds of smoke covered Gaza’s skyline on October 16 as Israel continued to pound the coastal enclave following Hamas’ biggest attack in years.
