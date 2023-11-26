trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692350
'We will not attack' says Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
There is a ceasefire after the deal between Israel and Hamas. Demonstrations took place in Israel when Hamas delayed releasing the second batch of hostages. Meanwhile, Israel's Defense Minister has released a video. 50 trucks have been deployed in the northern Gaza Strip. The statement of Israel's Chief of Staff has come to light. He said that after the ceasefire, there are orders for aggressive action. Meanwhile, a big statement from Hamas leader Haniya has come out.
