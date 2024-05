videoDetails

Weather Update: Himachal Pradesh under heat waves grip

Sonam | Updated: May 20, 2024, 05:06 PM IST

Heat is breaking its records. In many parts of North and South India, the summer temperature crossed 47 degrees at this time. It is very important for people to avoid heat because it can prove fatal. With the increasing temperature, heat wave has also started in many states. At hill stations too, people are facing problems due to heat.