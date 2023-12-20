trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700985
NewsVideos
videoDetails

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee To Meet PM Modi Today

|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 09:44 AM IST
Follow Us
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached Delhi on a four-day visit. Mamta Banerjee will meet PM Modi today. He was given time of 20th December to meet the Prime Minister. Will demand release of central funds.

All Videos

Coronavirus Update: India records 142 new Covid-19 cases
Play Icon3:15
Coronavirus Update: India records 142 new Covid-19 cases
About 141 MPs suspended from Parliament till now
Play Icon10:9
About 141 MPs suspended from Parliament till now
Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the day | 20th December 2023
Play Icon7:46
Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the day | 20th December 2023
Watch today's horoscope and know significance of Tilak
Play Icon5:39
Watch today's horoscope and know significance of Tilak
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign | 20th December 2023
Play Icon5:49
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign | 20th December 2023

Trending Videos

Coronavirus Update: India records 142 new Covid-19 cases
play icon3:15
Coronavirus Update: India records 142 new Covid-19 cases
About 141 MPs suspended from Parliament till now
play icon10:9
About 141 MPs suspended from Parliament till now
Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the day | 20th December 2023
play icon7:46
Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the day | 20th December 2023
Watch today's horoscope and know significance of Tilak
play icon5:39
Watch today's horoscope and know significance of Tilak
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign | 20th December 2023
play icon5:49
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign | 20th December 2023
Mamata Banerjee,PM Modi,mamata banerjee meets pm modi,Mamata Banerjee to meet PM Modi,mamata banerjee meets modi,mamata meets modi,mamata banerjee pm modi,pm modi meets mamata banerjee,Mamata Banerjee news,mamata banerjee meet,pm modi mamata banerjee,Narendra Modi,CM Mamata Banerjee,Mamata Banerjee in Delhi,mamata meets pm modi,Mamata Banerjee to meet PM Modi in Delhi,mamata banerjee latest news,Mamta Banerjee,mamata banerjee vs modi,