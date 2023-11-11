trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687021
What did Congress spokesperson say on Dausa rape case?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 08:28 PM IST
In Dausa district of Rajasthan, a police sub-inspector raped a four-year-old girl on Friday. After this the police sub-inspector has been arrested. There is a lot of anger among the people and as an action, the accused Dadoga has been dismissed. The National Child Commission has also taken cognizance of the matter. BJP is completely blaming the state government for this incident.
