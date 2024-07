videoDetails

What led to today's fall in gold and silver prices?

| Updated: Jul 02, 2024, 11:10 AM IST

Gold Rate Today: There was a fall in the prices of gold and silver. According to the website of India Bullion and Jewelers Association, 10 grams of gold has fallen by Rs 209 to Rs 71,626. One day ago, its price was Rs 71,835 per ten grams. At the same time, one kg of silver has fallen by Rs 446 and is being sold for Rs 87,554. Earlier, silver was at Rs 88,000 per kg.