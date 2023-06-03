NewsVideos
When the trains collided, mourning spread, people screaming and crying throughout the night

|Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 03:29 PM IST
Coromandel Express and goods train collided with each other near Bahnaga station in Balasore, Odisha. So far 288 people have died in this accident. Also 900 people have been injured. This figure is increasing.

