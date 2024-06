videoDetails

Where did 40 foreign terrorists come in Kashmir?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 25, 2024, 01:04 AM IST

The terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in the last few weeks have forced the security agencies to take strict action. Now this strictness is going to increase further in the coming times. Till now the focus of Indian security forces was on searching and eliminating terrorists. But now the security forces are going to take strict action against those who help the terrorists.