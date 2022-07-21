NewsVideos

Which countries are the most safest to live in? Where does India rank? What makes it less peaceful?

India has moved up three places to rank 135 among 163 countries on the 2022 Global Peace Index, according to a report by international think-tank the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP). The index placed India in the "low" section in terms of peace. The countries were judged on the basis on 23 parameters, including domestic and international conflict, safety and security in society, and the degree of militarisation.

|Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 06:41 PM IST
