Who is the 'Maharathi' of Modi 3.O?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 06:16 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi 3.0 Oath Taking Ceremony LIVE Updates: Preparations for oath taking started at Rashtrapati Bhavan, people started arriving. After getting support from Nitish and Naidu, PM Narendra Modi is going to take oath for the 18th Lok Sabha today. After being elected leader of NDA, Narendra Modi will take oath as the Prime Minister of the country for the third time. Preparations for Modi's swearing-in have been completed. The MPs who are getting a chance to become ministers in the Modi cabinet have started receiving calls