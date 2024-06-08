videoDetails

Who will be included in Modi cabinet from Bihar?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 08, 2024, 05:24 PM IST

Modi Cabinet Formula: The formula for how much share each party from Bihar will have in the cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is going to take oath tomorrow. has been decided. According to sources, 3 ministers each from BJP and JDU will be made from Bihar. Chirag Paswan from LJP and Jitan Ram Manjhi from HAM can be made ministers. Caste equation will also be taken care of in the election of ministers from Bihar. Only one minister from one caste can be made from Bihar. such a possibility. It is said that the names of the ministers who will take oath for the Modi cabinet can be finalized by late night today.