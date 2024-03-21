Advertisement
Who's ISIS India head Haris Farooqi?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 10:16 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Before the Lok Sabha elections, Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) ISIS India chief Harris Farooqui was arrested on March 20, 2024. Along with Harris, one of his associates has also been arrested. Harris Farooqui's connection with Aligarh Muslim University has come to light. In this special report, Watch what further action will the police take against Harris Farooqi.

