Why Lok Sabha has expelled Mahua Moitra?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 05:32 PM IST
Mahua Moitra Suspended: Lok Sabha Membership Canceled - The Ethics Committee report has been presented in the Lok Sabha on the Mahua Moitra case. During this Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra has been expelled from Lok Sabha. Cash for query has been cited as the reason behind the cancellation of MP. Now the question is why Lok Sabha has expelled Mahua Moitra?
