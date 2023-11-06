trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685024
Will Akhilesh separate from India alliance?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
The semi-finals of the Indian Political League 2024 is going to start from tomorrow. In the 2023 assembly elections, voting will be held tomorrow on all 40 seats in Mizoram and 20 seats in the first phase in Chhattisgarh. The results of the five states are important because to a large extent this will determine how far the India Alliance will stand against Modi. Will get? Will all the opposition parties unite and fight Modi? Or will they disintegrate before that?
