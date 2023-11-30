trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693688
Winter session of Parliament will start from December 4

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 02:12 PM IST
The winter session of Parliament will start from December 4. Quoting sources, it is reported that the government may bring 7 different bills in this session. The Parliamentary Affairs Minister has appealed to the opposition for discussion and cooperation.
