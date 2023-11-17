trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689293
World Cup Final India reached the final, Pakistan started crying

Nov 17, 2023
The final match of World Cup 2023 will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This match will be played between India and Australia on 19th November. It is being told that PM Modi can participate in this final match. Amidst all this, Pakistan is singing a different tune regarding this final match.
TTK: Pakistan will be ashamed after hearing this story of Amarnath
Play Icon11:8
TTK: Pakistan will be ashamed after hearing this story of Amarnath
World Cup 2023 Final: Pakistani journalist's statement regarding the World Cup final
Play Icon10:18
 World Cup 2023 Final: Pakistani journalist's statement regarding the World Cup final
Nuh Violence Update:: Mosque's Maulana's big statement on Nuh violence
Play Icon4:23
Nuh Violence Update:: Mosque's Maulana's big statement on Nuh violence
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse Update: Security deployed outside the rescue tunnel
Play Icon7:10
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse Update: Security deployed outside the rescue tunnel
Pakistani praying for India Victory in World Cup 2023!
Play Icon6:44
Pakistani praying for India Victory in World Cup 2023!

