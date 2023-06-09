NewsVideos
WTC final 2023: Final test, how did India play the match? Watch special report

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 12:26 AM IST
The WTC 2023 Final match is being played between India and Australia. On the second day of WTC Final 2023, India restricted Australia to a score of 468/9. Indian bowlers have performed brilliantly in this match.

