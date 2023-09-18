trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663837
“Yamraj Will Be Waiting…” UP CM Yogi Adityanath Warns Miscreants On Ambedkar Nagar Incident

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 11:04 AM IST
A minor girl in UP’s Ambedkar Nagar district died on September 16 after miscreants on a motorbike pulled her ‘Dupatta’. A day after the incident with the horrifying incident, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned miscreants.
