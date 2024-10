videoDetails

Zakir Naik's Social Media Account On X Blocked In India

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 05, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

Fugitive Zakir Naik's ex account was closed. Fugitive Zakir Naik, wanted in many cases in India, is currently on a visit to Pakistan. Earlier, India's Foreign Ministry had condemned the way the controversial preacher was welcomed. A few hours after this, Naik's ex account was seen to be closed.