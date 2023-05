videoDetails

Zee News' exclusive interview with Narendra Modi's childhood friend Abbas Bhai

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 23, 2023, 09:02 AM IST

Abbas Bhai Exclusive Interview: PM Modi is on a two-day Australia tour. Meanwhile, Zee News had an exclusive conversation with Abbas Bhai, a very close childhood friend of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Watch the exclusive interview and know how PM Modi's mother Heeraben used to take care of him like her own child.