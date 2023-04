videoDetails

Royal Challengers Bangalore loses against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023

| Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 09:33 AM IST

In IPL 2023 match on Monday, Lucknow Super Joints played a tremendous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Royal Challengers Bangalore have suffered a big defeat in the match against Lucknow Super Giants. Please tell that Lucknow has defeated Bangalore by one wicket.