Adani Group Faces Major Setback as Kenya Suspends $1.85 Billion Airport Deal

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 02:18 AM IST

Adani Group’s $1.85 billion deal to develop Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya has been suspended by the local court following protests by the Kenyan Aviation Workers Union. The court will review the deal and has put the government’s decision on hold until further notice. Thousands of passengers were left stranded at the airport due to the protests.