Afghanistan News: Blast in Afghanistan Mosque During Friday Prayers

There has been a blast in Afghanistan's Herat. 15 people are reportedly died in the blast. There has been a big explosion in Gazargah Mosque during Namaz.

| Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 04:34 PM IST

There has been a blast in Afghanistan's Herat. 15 people are reportedly died in the blast. There has been a big explosion in Gazargah Mosque during Namaz.