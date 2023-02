videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Indian-American Nikki Haley To Run For US President

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 11:24 PM IST

In America, Indian-origin Republican Party leader Nikki Haley presented the claim for the post of President. There is also a possibility of a contest between two women of Indian origin in the next election, as it is being said that the Democratic Party may nominate Kamala Harris as its candidate.