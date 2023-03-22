videoDetails

Cobra Warrior’ Exercise: Providing Exposure To Crew Members, Says Group Captain Pranav

| Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 11:26 AM IST

IAF contingent comprising 145 Air Warriors is all set to participate in Exercise ‘Cobra Warrior’ with Mirage 2000. It will be held at the Waddington Air Force Base of the Royal Air Force in UK. The Exercise ‘Cobra Warrior’ is being organised from March 6 to March 24. IAF is participating in the exercise for the first time with five Mirage 2000 fighters, two C-17 Globemaster III, and an IL-78 mid-air refueller Aircraft. The aim of the exercise is to participate in diverse fighter aircraft engagements and learn from the best practices of various Air Forces.M Gangola, Group Captain on Aircraft Mirage-2000 used in ‘Cobra Warrior’ is the same that was used in Balakot ops said, “These are the same machines. They remain very capable aircraft for modern warfare.” “It has been a great experience. We’ve learnt quite a bit when flying with participating nations. We've flown with F-18s, and F-16s & carrying out the entire spectrum of air operations which are involved in terms of offensive & defensive counter-air missions and others. It’s an exercise giving good exposure to the air & maintenance crew.” Group Captain Pranav Raj, Commanding officer, 7 Squadron (The Battle Axis), on ‘Cobra Warrior’ exercise in the UK James Calvert, Exercise Director of ‘Cobra Warrior’ said, “Cobra Warrior is a routine exercise that the UK hosts. The purpose of this exercise is to invite participating nations to operate with each other and with the UK. It is wonderful to have Indian Air Force here with Mirage 2000 performing brilliantly throughout.”