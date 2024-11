videoDetails

Deshhit: Trump’s Major Move Against China and Pakistan: Mike Waltz Appointed as NSA

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 13, 2024, 12:44 AM IST

Donald Trump has appointed Mike Waltz, known for his strong stance against China and Pakistan, as the new NSA. Waltz’s views align with India’s perspective on countering Pakistani terrorism and China’s destabilizing tactics in the region.