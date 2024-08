videoDetails

DNA: Big conspiracy against Hindus in Bangladesh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 19, 2024, 11:38 PM IST

Today is Rakshabandhan the day when every brother vows to protect his sisters and every sister ties a Rakhi to her brothers. But this time in Bangladesh, Hindu brothers are feeling helpless in protecting their sisters and every Hindu sister is praying for the protection of her brothers.