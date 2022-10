DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!

| Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 11:28 PM IST

The fight between the Army-ISI-Government and the opposition has started again in Pakistan. Imran Khan is taking out a march, the ISI chief is holding a press conference and accusing the army-ISI of killing the journalist, millions of people in Pakistan are not getting enough food and the fight for power is going on like a mouse and cat.