हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
LIVE TV
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
Edufuture Excellence Awards
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Games
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
Edufuture Excellence Awards
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
Edufuture Excellence Awards
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Former Sindh governor and PTI leader Imran Ismail arrested
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
May 19, 2023, 05:15 PM IST
Action on PTI is going on in Pakistan. Former Sindh governor and PTI leader Imran Ismail has been arrested today. PTI has called this arrest shameful by tweeting.
×
All Videos
1:58
Have you ever heard of a bus that can carry you to 15 cities while you remain still?
1:32
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Hiroshima to attend G7 Summit
9:48
PM Modi reached Hiroshima for G7 meeting, PM Modi-Zelenskyy may meet..
4:6
Relief to Imran from Lahore Anti-Terror Court, interim bail till June 2
2:26
Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, senior advocate KV Viswanathan sworn in as Supreme Court Judges
Trending Videos
1:58
Have you ever heard of a bus that can carry you to 15 cities while you remain still?
1:32
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Hiroshima to attend G7 Summit
9:48
PM Modi reached Hiroshima for G7 meeting, PM Modi-Zelenskyy may meet..
4:6
Relief to Imran from Lahore Anti-Terror Court, interim bail till June 2
2:26
Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, senior advocate KV Viswanathan sworn in as Supreme Court Judges
Breaking News,imran khan pti pakistan,imran khan pakistan pti,Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf,Pakistan news,Pakistan protests,geo pakistan,Pakistan Army,pakistan updates,pakistan news live,protest in pakistan,Pakistani police,Pakistan opposition,pakistan latest,pakistan opposition protests,Imran Khan Pakistan,Pakistan Supreme Court,khan pakistan,pakistan 2023,Pakistan Leader,Pakistan police,Pakistan crisis,Pakistan firing,pakistani news,Pakistani army,