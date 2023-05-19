NewsVideos
Former Sindh governor and PTI leader Imran Ismail arrested

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 19, 2023, 05:15 PM IST
Action on PTI is going on in Pakistan. Former Sindh governor and PTI leader Imran Ismail has been arrested today. PTI has called this arrest shameful by tweeting.

Have you ever heard of a bus that can carry you to 15 cities while you remain still?
1:58
Have you ever heard of a bus that can carry you to 15 cities while you remain still?
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Hiroshima to attend G7 Summit
1:32
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Hiroshima to attend G7 Summit
PM Modi reached Hiroshima for G7 meeting, PM Modi-Zelenskyy may meet..
9:48
PM Modi reached Hiroshima for G7 meeting, PM Modi-Zelenskyy may meet..
Relief to Imran from Lahore Anti-Terror Court, interim bail till June 2
4:6
 Relief to Imran from Lahore Anti-Terror Court, interim bail till June 2
Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, senior advocate KV Viswanathan sworn in as Supreme Court Judges
2:26
Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, senior advocate KV Viswanathan sworn in as Supreme Court Judges

