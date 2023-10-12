trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674356
Hamas Challenges Israel on 6th day of War

|Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 02:06 PM IST
Hamas Challenges Israel: Hamas has openly challenged Israel. Hamas said that Gaza is not a garden, it will be expensive to enter here. We sent 1,200 of our fighters to Israel. Our organization is very strong.
