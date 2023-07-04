trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630480
Karakoram University staff holds strike in Gilgit-Balistan, angry due to non-payment of salary

|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
Karakoram University Staff Strike: Protests have been witnessed in Gilgit-Baltistan of PoK. The staff and teachers have taken out a march announcing the strike at Karakoram University. This strike has been called for non-payment of salary.
