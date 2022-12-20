NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Bilawal's 'Anti Modi' remarks!

Shailender Kumar|Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 11:46 PM IST
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto has again targeted PM Modi. Bilawal has justified his comment about Modi on Gujarat riots. Even knowing that the Supreme Court has given a clean chit to Modi. Bilawal is doing Modi-Modi in the same way as Imran Khan does. At the same time, Imran Khan is now on target for his character. There has been an uproar in Pakistan over an alleged audio tape of Imran. Apart from this, ruckus is going on in Pakistan regarding Minister of State for External Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar. Watch the big debate today in Kasam Samvidhan Ki on this issue.

