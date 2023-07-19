trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637436
Not 'lovin' it: Mcdonald's employees speak up against sexual harassment

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
The world’s largest food chain, McDonald's, is rocked by a barrage of sexual abuse allegations. The allegations of sexual abuse and racism are said to have been reported in British stores. More than 100 former and current employees of the US company had made the allegations.
