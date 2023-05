videoDetails

Pakistan: Big claim of police – 30-40 terrorists hidden in Imran Khan's house

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 17, 2023, 04:46 PM IST

Police has claimed that 30-40 terrorists are hiding in Imran Khan's house located in Zaman Park. Imran Khan's house has been surrounded from all sides. Imran Khan is accused of attacking the house of the Corps Commander in Lahore.