trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668152
NewsVideos
videoDetails

People From PoK Are Forced To Move Due To Pakistan's Harsh Policies, Says UN Analyst

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
A research analyst and Kashmiri activist told the United Nations that people from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are forced to migrate to other countries due to repressive politics of Islamabad
Follow Us

All Videos

 New Zealand Cricket Team Lands In India For 2023 ODI World Cup
play icon1:35
 New Zealand Cricket Team Lands In India For 2023 ODI World Cup
MP Police Nabs Inter-State Illegal Arms Smuggling Group In Dhar
play icon2:53
MP Police Nabs Inter-State Illegal Arms Smuggling Group In Dhar
China Tries To Prevent Uyghur Activist From Speaking Out Against Chinese Brutality In Xinjiang At UN
play icon4:16
China Tries To Prevent Uyghur Activist From Speaking Out Against Chinese Brutality In Xinjiang At UN
play icon2:28
"Nobody interested…" An Indian-American Businessman Discusses Khalistani Extremism
On The Occasion Of Ganesh Chaturthi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Offers Prayers In Delhi
play icon1:48
On The Occasion Of Ganesh Chaturthi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Offers Prayers In Delhi

Trending Videos

 New Zealand Cricket Team Lands In India For 2023 ODI World Cup
play icon1:35
 New Zealand Cricket Team Lands In India For 2023 ODI World Cup
MP Police Nabs Inter-State Illegal Arms Smuggling Group In Dhar
play icon2:53
MP Police Nabs Inter-State Illegal Arms Smuggling Group In Dhar
China Tries To Prevent Uyghur Activist From Speaking Out Against Chinese Brutality In Xinjiang At UN
play icon4:16
China Tries To Prevent Uyghur Activist From Speaking Out Against Chinese Brutality In Xinjiang At UN
play icon2:28
"Nobody interested…" An Indian-American Businessman Discusses Khalistani Extremism
On The Occasion Of Ganesh Chaturthi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Offers Prayers In Delhi
play icon1:48
On The Occasion Of Ganesh Chaturthi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Offers Prayers In Delhi