PM Modi speaks to UK PM Rishi Sunak

|Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 12:17 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi spoke to UK PM Rishi Sunak on the phone and congratulated him. Modi tweeted and wrote, 'Glad to talk to Rishi Sunak today. Congratulations to him on taking over as the PM of UK.

DNA: Foam in Yamuna, AAP's gift to Delhi
27:53
DNA: Foam in Yamuna, AAP's gift to Delhi
DNA: This Shampoo Contains Cancer 'Ingredient'!
15:14
DNA: This Shampoo Contains Cancer 'Ingredient'!
DNA: 'Abdullah' love for Nehru, drowned Kashmir?
11:18
DNA: 'Abdullah' love for Nehru, drowned Kashmir?
DNA: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in T-20 World Cup 2022 series
9:37
DNA: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in T-20 World Cup 2022 series
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Politics over 'dirt' or 'dirty' politics
54:4
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Politics over 'dirt' or 'dirty' politics

