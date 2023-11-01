trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682842
Protesters With ‘Bloody’ Hands Storm Congress Meet On Gaza, Screams At Blinken During Hearing

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 03:20 PM IST
US President Biden's top advisers asked lawmakers to provide billions more dollars to Israel on Oct 31. The hearing was then interrupted repeatedly by a few protesters denouncing US support for Israel. The officials were heckled for backing what they called "genocide" against Palestinian citizens in Gaza. As the congressional hearing began, a line of anti-war protesters raised red-stained hands in the air.
