Russian President Vladimir Putin's car attacked in assassination attempt

Kremlin sources have claimed that an attack took place near Vladimir Putin's limousine car and an attempt was made to kill him. There was a loud explosion in the left side of his car, followed by smoke.

| Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 03:19 PM IST

Kremlin sources have claimed that an attack took place near Vladimir Putin's limousine car and an attempt was made to kill him. There was a loud explosion in the left side of his car, followed by smoke.