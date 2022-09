SCO Summit 2022 : Special report of Zee Media correspondent Brahm Prakash Dubey from Tashkent, capital of Uzbekistan

Zee Media correspondent Brahm Prakash Dubey traveled to Samarkand by bullet train from Tashkent, capital of Uzbekistan. During this he interacted with the people there.

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 01:20 PM IST

Zee Media correspondent Brahm Prakash Dubey traveled to Samarkand by bullet train from Tashkent, capital of Uzbekistan. During this he interacted with the people there.