Strict action on Imran's supporters in Rawalpindi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 10, 2023, 02:33 PM IST
Strict action has been taken against the supporters of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan. Police have slapped terror sections against 190 people for creating havoc in Rawalpindi.
