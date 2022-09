Suicide bomb blast near Russian embassy in Kabul, 20 killed

There has been a major 'fidayeen' attack outside the Russian Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. At least 20 people have died in this attack. Earlier, a mosque in Kabul had also exploded.

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 04:30 PM IST

